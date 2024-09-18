A beautiful Nigerian lady made a post indicating that she needed a man who would get married to her

The lady has gone viral after making what many people have interpreted as a desperate plea for a partner

However, someone dug out an old post in which the lady had questioned why she would cook for a man

A Nigerian lady has come on social media to search for a man who would marry her.

The beautiful lady made a post on X, notifying netizens that she is looking for a life partner.

The lady said she needs a husband. Photo credit: X/@sandrafrnk.

In the post, Duchess Osayimwense said she needs a husband and even added 'please' to the sentence.

Duchess wrote:

"I need a husband please help my life."

Netizens quickly noticed her post and started commenting on it.

One person who replied dug out an old post by the lady in which she had questioned the rationale behind cooking for a man.

She said in the post:

"It’s a sin bro, why should I even cook for my husband or boyfriend why?"

See her new post below:

Reactions as lady searches for a husband

@ume_nwokedi said:

"Help yourself. There's more to life than husband and pooping out kids. Go out in your community and serve. Husband will come when it comes. Find a purpose for your life besides marriage."

@lawal_samad94 said:

"Market Don depreciate."

@Seniorchiefysc said:

"I get one fine boy from okogbo for you."

@Okonkwocb said:

"I'm here P.A. Dm me if you are interested in her. I will scrutinize you before handing you over to her."

@Lummygee1 said:

"If you no get money no suffer the guy o."

@gravityempire28 said:

"I got everything, come and marry me."

@dmovingark said:

"What type of husband do you want & how do you want him to be like?"

Man lists qualities he wants in a woman

In a related story, a Nigerian man listed one important thing he wants in a woman if he were to get married at any moment.

The man drew an inference from his sister-in-law, who treats her husband like a real king of the house.

The man said his sister-in-law, who is seven months pregnant, still kneels to serve her husband food at home.

