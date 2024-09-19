A Nigerian man is overwhelmed with joy because he has become a citizen of Italy where he lives

The man shared a video on TikTok showing off his Italian passport after it was delivered to him in a parcel

He noted that he had lived in Italy for 12 years before he attained the level of citizenship after applying for it

A Nigerian man who lives in Italy has become a citizen of the country.

As soon as he received his Italian passport, the man took to TikTok to share the good news.

The man lived in Italy for 12 years before becoming a citizen. Photo credit: TikTok/@mcscienceteacher.

In a heartwarming video, the man, @mcscienceteacher, said he has been living in Italy for the past 12 years.

His joy knew no bounds as he opened the parcel delivered to him and showed off his passport.

He noted that as he had become an Italian citizen, he could decide to return to Nigeria and still move to Italy anytime he wanted.

He captioned the video:

"Finally my Italian passport is here."

Reactions as man becomes citizen of Italy

@user7712433725698 said:

"Congratulations brother.... really is not easy."

@Sunny Omozokpia🇮🇪 said:

"For Ireland, I get my own after 5 years. congratulations bro. Go de work. No go sit down for house."

@NaijaFin🇫🇮🇳🇬🇮🇪 Global said:

"All EU passport bro. I get a Finnish passport. Bro, people wey never get am no go understand. Freedom to travel."

@Alfred said:

"You can invite your father & mother or any members of your families now. That is the good thing about it and more benefits of working when you have passport.. u have every reason to be happy and be proud."

@MR KAMARA said:

"Congratulations my brother. God bless you."

@Leticia owusuaah ababio julia said:

"Congratulations my dear brother."

@Loveth said:

"Congratulations! I will get there one day."

