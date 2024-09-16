A man has sparked emotional reactions on social media after sharing a video of a final year student

In the heartbreaking video, the student sat alone in class dressed in his white shirt which was still neat as nobody had signed on it

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A touching video shared online has captured the unenviable experience of a final year student on his graduation day.

The clip showed the final-year student sitting alone in class, dressed in his white sign-out shirt which had no signatures or writeups of his friends or coursemates.

Graduate looks depressed on sign-out day Photo credit: @victorcosmas200/TikTok.

Emotional graduate trends on sign-out day

Posted by @victorcosmas200 on TikTok, the video captured the attention of many who couldn't help but empathise with the graduand's apparent despair.

The TikTok user, who witnessed the scene, felt compelled to approach the student and encourage him.

He walked up to the lone man, took out a pen, and became the first person to sign the shirt.

The student, lost in thought with his head bowed, seemed oblivious to the kindness unfolding before him.

"I saw this young man lonely when others were happily signing. Whatever he is going through, God will visit him," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail final year student's emotional video

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Blossom said:

"On my sign out day I was not happy. I was really in tears I just went out took some pictures pull the shirt and put it inside my bag and start walking back home with tears."

@Professor said:

"This is me for real. I just prayed for some students and went home to cry. Purpose discovery is more important. It hurts when you're just stagnant."

@Chomzy Chrisbella said:

"What if he is the one that sponsor his Education without the help of anyone and no one to jubilate with anyways çongratulations."

@Odowgu_cash said:

"During my ND sign out in 2014 I didn’t have money to buy white shirt for sign out so immediately after my papers I took my bag left."

@Awens added:

"Omoh this me on my signing out day na my lecturer ask me to happy even even if life dey deal wit me cuz it’s not easy baba no know say I no even chop com write my last paper nd no hope."

Watch the video below:

Lady cries as she graduates from school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a touching video shared by a Nigerian university graduate captured the hearts of many online.

The emotional clip showed the young lady overcome with tears, struggling to contain her feelings after completing her degree.

