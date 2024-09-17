Nigerian Grandmother Who Attends Lord's Chosen Wears Her Grandson Church's Apron
- A Nigerian woman taking care of her grandchild wore the baby the popular 'Chosen Mopol' apron
- The woman is said to be a member of the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries which is trending online
- The way the boy was dressed sparked funny reactions among TikTok users who said they loved his appearance
A grandmother has gone viral after she dressed her grandchild in a 'Chosen Mopol' apron.
This is coming at a time the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries is trending online.
Chosen has been in the news over interesting testimonies shared by members of the church.
In a video posted by @pricelexmehcee, the grandmother was seen wearing a scarf with the Lord's Chosen colours.
The baby was wearing its own apron as it lay in the arms of its grandmother.
The video was captioned:
"Grandma is a chosen."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as grandma wears baby Chosen dress
@Stanley said:
"How old he is now choosen baby?"
@EC_charliano said:
"Your faith should be in God not in an apron."
@OloriYTY said:
"My baby is a choosen, mummy who are you?"
@Umi said:
"That baby never know where he land but."
@Goodness Lulu said:
"Me anytime am sick, my mama go wear me chosen apron, even tie am for my legs."
@It'z Sb Wizzy said:
"The baby go say weytin person no go see."
@Yuur Bheibii girl said:
"Not the baby using a signal to say I am not a chosen."
@honey said:
"Dem don choose the baby too."
@Pretty Winnzy said:
"Wahalah innocent bby dun turn chosen. By force by fire."
@Amiee said:
"Abeg make that baby receive breeze."
@bbypresy001 said:
"Another chosen member is born."
@masky4u said:
"Grandma dey even upgrade the apron for the baby."
