A Nigerian woman taking care of her grandchild wore the baby the popular 'Chosen Mopol' apron

The woman is said to be a member of the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries which is trending online

The way the boy was dressed sparked funny reactions among TikTok users who said they loved his appearance

A grandmother has gone viral after she dressed her grandchild in a 'Chosen Mopol' apron.

This is coming at a time the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries is trending online.

The baby was seen with a Lord's Chosen apron. Photo credit: TikTok/@pricelexmehcee.

Chosen has been in the news over interesting testimonies shared by members of the church.

In a video posted by @pricelexmehcee, the grandmother was seen wearing a scarf with the Lord's Chosen colours.

The baby was wearing its own apron as it lay in the arms of its grandmother.

The video was captioned:

"Grandma is a chosen."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as grandma wears baby Chosen dress

@Stanley said:

"How old he is now choosen baby?"

@EC_charliano said:

"Your faith should be in God not in an apron."

@OloriYTY said:

"My baby is a choosen, mummy who are you?"

@Umi said:

"That baby never know where he land but."

@Goodness Lulu said:

"Me anytime am sick, my mama go wear me chosen apron, even tie am for my legs."

@It'z Sb Wizzy said:

"The baby go say weytin person no go see."

@Yuur Bheibii girl said:

"Not the baby using a signal to say I am not a chosen."

@honey said:

"Dem don choose the baby too."

@Pretty Winnzy said:

"Wahalah innocent bby dun turn chosen. By force by fire."

@Amiee said:

"Abeg make that baby receive breeze."

@bbypresy001 said:

"Another chosen member is born."

@masky4u said:

"Grandma dey even upgrade the apron for the baby."

Man shares testimony in church

Earlier, a Nigerian man shared what God did for him when assailants attacked him and how he escaped unscathed.

Sharing the testimony with his fellow brethren during a church service, the man said weapons did not work on him.

He said he was shot, but the bullets did not penetrate, and he was attacked with a machete and he sustained no cuts.

