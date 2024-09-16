A hilarious Nigerian lady shared a video of the phone her father came home with after he went out

The lady joked that the phone was an iPhone 16 Pro Max especially as it has three cameras at the back

The phone can also fold, making it all the funnier because the iPhone 16 Pro Max released by Apple cannot fold

A lady shared a video on TikTok showing a phone which her father bought.

The lady joked that her father was the first person to buy an iPhone 16 Pro Max after it was released by Apple.

The lady said her father bought the phone. Photo credit: TikTok/@ibiso_ikalama.

Source: TikTok

However, what the man brought home was not an iPhone. The lady, @ibiso_ikalama captioned the clip:

"My father, the first man to buy iPhone 16 Pro Max."

The phone looks funny, and it can fold, contrasting sharply with the newly released iPhone 16 Pro Max, which cannot fold.

The phone also has three cameras at the back and it sparked funny reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows phone her father bought

@Girl_Cee said:

"Na me sell am give am o."

@abdulhamid said:

"Pops don guide."

@EL SAVAGE

"I burst laugh for midnight."

@E asked:

"Who else saw the 16 pro max written on top?"

@Shadow Cruise said:

"Foldable Phone."

@tunxlaw said:

"E fold abi e no fold?"

@BLUEBERRY said:

"Na AliExpress una buy that thing. Nothing you wan tell me."

@Jeff said:

"China don run ur papa street..."

@BIGG_VEMÅ said:

"E get camera for back Abi e no get?"

Price of iPhone 16 Pro in Nigeria

In a related story, a Nigerian techie shared images of the newly-launched iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, showing its beauty.

The man, Fisayo Fosudo, also mentioned the prices of the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in naira and dollar.

Apple noted that the newly-launched iPhone models will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 13.

Apple said:

"iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in Macao, Vietnam, and 19 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 27."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng