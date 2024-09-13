A lady who married herself has divorced herself after complaining that marriage is difficult and she could not continue

A lady who got married to herself divorced herself and ended the union after one year.

The lady had made global news headlines after she tied the nuptials with herself in 2023.

But a year after the marriage which is known as sologamy, the lady called it quits.

According to Mirror, Suellen Carey, 36 was born in Brazil but now lives in London.

Carey's marriage to herself is breaking down and she had to go through therapy to see if she could mend things with herself, but it did not work.

She said:

"I realised that self-analysis and reflection is essential. It's crucial to know when to end a cycle. Even commitment to oneself can have its challenges, such as dealing with the expectation of being perfect for yourself all the time.

"I realised I was putting a lot of pressure on myself and that sometimes left me exhausted. I understood that even in a marriage with ourselves, it's important to accept our imperfections."

Reason for divorcing herself

According to reports, Suellen admitted that she was sometimes lonely. She also described the marriage to herself as exhausting. She said her marriage to herself was a healing process, noting that she was ready to move on.

Her words:

"I realised that my sologamous marriage was a process of healing and self-discovery. But I also understood that personal growth can lead us in different directions. I've decided that now is the time to open my heart to new possibilities, including the chance to find a partner."

