Nigerian football fans are reacting to a video showing the moment Nigeria's goal against Rwanda was disallowed

The goal was scored by Nigeria's sensational player Ademola Lookman who nodded the ball into the net

However, the referee insisted here was a foul against Rwanda in the 18 yard box, leading to the gal being cancelled

Reactions have trailed the goal scored by Ademola Lookman during in Nigeria's game against Rwanda.

The goal was later disallowed over a fowl which happened seconds before Ademola nodded the ball into the net.

A trending video which captured the disallowed goal has sparked reactions among football fans.

The goal resulted from a long throw from Ola Aina, but the referee ruled it out due to a foul against Rwanda in the 18-yard box.

A lot of fans agreed that it was a fowl, but others said they did not spot any foul in the build up to the goal.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to disallowed goal

@ChessLordK said:

"The guy that made the pass was definitely offside."

@ani_ukpanah said:

"That referee needs to go back and check his rule book. There's no offside from a throw in. So what was that? When they start saying that they don't know how to do their jobs, they will start crying."

@falaqamin said:

"Why was it cancelled?"

@sageXLJ said:

"There was no foul here. terrible officiating."

@ccc_4our said:

"Nawa o. Wetin dem say happen, abeg?"

@OlaBme_ said:

"I still don’t understand the foul here."

@AfcHood said:

"I don't see a reason why this goal shouldn't have stood."

@Pweshiouz13 said:

"This should have been a clean goal."

@EmekaMaxsuc said:

"The goal should have been awarded and I still can't believe it was disallowed."

@phransees said:

"Ajayi was definitely offside, his leg while contesting for the ball put him in an offside position."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng