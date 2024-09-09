A Nigerian lady has queried former coach José Peseiro for not featuring Bruno Onyemaechi in games in the past

The lady said Bruno was a star player as he put up an electrifying performance in the game against Benin Republic

Bruno plays for Boavista F.C, Portugal and coach Augustine Eguavoen had deployed him as a defensive back

A Nigerian lady is wondering why Bruno Onyemaechi has not been featured in games in the past.

The lady made a post analysing the game between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

The lady chose Bruno Onyemaechi as her man of the match. Photo credit: TikTok/@calis_1239 and X/Bruno Onyemaechi.

In the video, the lady, @calis_1239, said Onyemaechi gave a very good account of himself in the game.

She praised Onyemaechi for the way he played and queried former coach José Peseiro for not featuring him in games in the past.

People who watched her video agreed that Onyemaechi performed excellently well and that he had earned a place in the team.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady praises Bruno Onyemaechi

@wisdom_kayy said:

"Good for talking about Bruno."

@Son Of Grace said:

"Samuel Chukwueze is very underrated. Bro is on top of the game and y’all pretends as if it’s normal."

@Wìllíams said:

"Ndidi and Iwobi in that midfield was mad Fam... maybe because I play mid, and was just in AWE, watching how they dictated the game.. Bruno give me special joy, mopping up well."

@valentinehilary81 said:

"Boniface no sabi anything just talking too much on the internet."

@Smile Godson said:

"Nobody is talking about Samuel Chukwueze."

@Micdibia said:

"Bruno shocked me ooo, he did well."

@WENG said:

"I knew Bruno was a gem since our previous afcon qualifier.... But politics won't let them play him."

@Mercycindy said:

"Bruno I swear I never knew he could play."

Fans recommend Maduka Okoye

A Nigerian football fan said he would want Maduka Okoye to start in the crucial match between Nigeria and Benin.

The man was reacting to a photo of Maduka Okoye training alongside other Super Eagles players at the Uyo Stadium.

Some people agreed with him and noted that instead of Stanley Nwabali, Maduka should man the goalpost.

