A Nigerian man who lives abroad says when he was in Nigeria, birds used to fly away from him when he approaches

However, when he moved abroad, birds, such as pigeons flew close to him and even perched on his body in the streets

He made a video showing when some of the birds happily perched on his body and he wondered why

The man said birds used to run from him in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/Wusu Juwon.

Source: TikTok

In a video he posted on TikTok, Wusu Juwon showed himself in the streets playing with birds.

Many of the birds flew and perched on his hand when he lifted his arm.

He said:

"I still dey wonder why all the birds dey run from me dey time wey I dey Nigeria."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as birds perch on man's body abroad

@NVM. asked:

"Shey you dey feed them nih?"

@DG said:

"The ones for our side dem don experience trenches."

@austine7173 said:

"For Nigeria, birds no fit come near person why?"

@Mubarak Abd Ganiyu said:

"Dem no born dem wella. Na inside asun dem go land."

@praizy said:

"E be like sey you no de chop bird sauce for naija?"

@Lucian said:

"Because dem too day they feel the economic hardship."

@jotham said:

"Village people no get your time until you leave naija."

@Vibez remarked:

"Nigeria na for strong people."

@chi boi said:

"They know say we too dey hungry."

@12.pm said:

"Meat de dis country ohh."

@Anilord1 said:

"Because e know say hunger fit make man do anything."

@Daniel said:

"They no dey trust anybody wey dey naija."

Source: Legit.ng