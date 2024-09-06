A Nigerian man has sought advice from netizens after his mother made a sensitive demand from him and his wife

According to the man, his mother wants to train his daughter herself but his wife is insisting that she is not dead yet

Social media users reacted massively to the post as Nigerians shared their opinions on the rightful thing to do

A Nigerian father found himself in a difficult situation after his mother made a request that sparked his wife's outrage.

The family dispute began with his mother's desire to take on the major role in raising her granddaughter.

Nigerian man in dilemma over mum's request Photo credit: Jorge Fernández, KOLA SULAIMON/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Woman refuses to give mother-in-law her daughter

The concerned father identified as IM_muaaz on X took to the platform to seek advice from netizens on how to navigate the sensitive issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He explained that his mother wanted to care for and train his daughter, citing a desire for companionship and to pass on her values.

However, his wife strongly opposed the idea, arguing that she was not dead and still capable of raising their child herself.

The man narrated on X:

"My mum wants me to give her my daughter so that she can train her and also get someone to play and talk with. My wife is vehemently against it saying she is not dead yet why would my mom raise the kid. I don’t know what to do."

Reactions as man seeks advice on X

The post sparked massive reactions from Nigerians, with many Nigerians sharing their opinions on the matter.

Some users sided with the grandmother, suggesting that her experience and wisdom would be beneficial for the child's upbringing.

Others supported the wife's stance, arguing that she had the right to raise her child.

Michael Ekwankwo said:

"Your wife is the mother of the child. Listen to her please. Avoid inviting trouble into your home."

Temi Cole said:

"Good day sir, your mom has trained her own child which is you and it's your wife's turn to train her's."

Same Joe said:

"Let your wife take care of your child and your mom can come to the city if she is lonely or better still get her a maid."

Chief Himself reacted:

"This has happened to me before. So I decided tht my daughter only go to my mum to spend holidays."

Dave2024 said:

"Seat on a round table and discuss as a family. Don't be misled by the social media advice."

Steve Asom added:

"If your wife isn’t complaining about the work load, let your child stay with you. However, she can go visit your mom during the holidays."

See the post below:

Unhappy man returns wife, kids to in-laws

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after years of marriage, a Nigerian man gave up on the union and took his wife and their kids back to her people.

Explaining his reasons before the Justice Court, the man lamented how he lost so much in the marriage and needed his peace of mind more than anything.

Source: Legit.ng