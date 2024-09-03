As the Dangote Refinery kicks off production of petroleum motor spirit, a lot of people are reacting to the transparent colour of the PMS

Nigerians on X are reacting after seeing the colour of the PMS shown by Alhaji Aliko Dangote who said the quality is top of the mark

Some Nigerians said they did not know PMS could be colourless as Dangote said the product from his refinery is good for the engines

Nigerians on X are reacting to the colour of the petroleum motor spirit produced by the Dangote Refinery.

Many of those who reacted said they were seeing a colourless and and transparent petrol for the first time.

The Dangote's fuel looks colourless. Photo credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg and X/Arise News.

Source: Twitter

The reactions followed a video in which the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote showed the PMS in a bottle. The video was shared by Arise Tv.

The video shows that the PMS from the Dangote Refinery looked completely colourless. Dangote insists the product is of top quality and that it is good for car engines.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Thousands of comments followed the colour of the Dangote Refinery petrol, as some Nigerians noted that they were glad the product was of top quality.

Some said it is cheering news that citizens of the country would have access to top-quality petrol from the Dangote, which is good for car engines.

What is the colour of petrol?

According to Petrol Online, a website dedicated to information about petrol, petrol's colour is determined by the refining.

It says:

"An important procedure in petroleum processing is colour measurement. Colour is an indication of type and quality. Within this industry, the colour of petroleum is an important indication of the status of the refining process from its crude state to its deliverables."

See the post below:

Reactions to colour of Dangote petrol

"We used to have pms like this. This country don crumble."

@ogunsolaSamuel5 said:

"God please, let this one bring positive difference to this country."

@Adetolaa_a said:

"Petrol has no colour. Only after we mix other substances into it does it become yellowish. That is why there are various types of petrol."

@eminent_choice said:

"Now Nigerians are about to buy Premium Motor Spirit."

@fasakinolawale said:

"Just to mention that petrol is produced as a colourless product. The colour addition is for identification purposes. Colours of petrol differ from producers and are sometimes based on octane ratings. The colouring additives may also have different shades."

@AkporCharles said:

"I am not looking for colourless or colorful petrol. I am looking for cheap petrol."

@d_realolumide said:

"I never knew Petrol could be colorless."

@barigabreed asked:

"Na petrol be this or water?"

Price of petrol as Dangote rolls out product

In a related story, Petrol from the Dangote Refinery is ready for a rollout into the Nigerian market after a successful test run.

Sources confirmed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) will be the only authorised dealer of the product.

The Nigerian government is reportedly getting set to offset the differential in the price of petrol from the refinery in the form of a subsidy.

Source: Legit.ng