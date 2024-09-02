A Nigerian lady is celebrating after she successfully acquired a house in the United Kingdom (UK)

She came online to celebrate the achievement and to show the house to her followers on social media

Many people rushed to her comment section to congratulate her on the latest landlady on the big accomplishment

A Nigerian lady resident in the UK has successfully bought a house of her own.

After she acquired the building, she rushed to TikTok to show it off and to celebrate.

The lady joyfully shared video of her UK house online. Photo credit: TikTok/@ezeonyinyechi76.

Source: TikTok

In the video she posted, Eze Onyinyechi showed the exterior and interior parts of the building.

When she opened the house, netizens said they loved the interior design.

Onyinyechi noted that it was the first house she was buying in the UK.

She said:

"Thank you Jesus, I just bought my first house in the UK."

A lot of people who saw the video quickly went to the comment section to send her congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady buys a house in the UK

@busomna said:

"Congratulations. I tap from your business."

@_Mirian said:

"Congratulations to you ma'am. I tap from your Grace."

@Eshi said:

"Congratulations to you. More keys amen."

@chine_cherem3 said:

"Congratulations! I tap from your blessings."

@user5134136102226 said:

"Congratulations to you. Please invite me."

@Mrs Chetachi Henry said:

"Congratulations Ma. God is good."

@Queengrace reacted:

"Congratulations ma more keys."

@Dominion said:

"Congratulations. I receive double of this blessings."

@user271870166310 reacted:

"Congratulations! I tap into your grace and blessings, I receive mine this month of September ijn Amen."

@simple joy said:

"Congratulations sister l tap from your blessing in Jesus name Amen."

@Jennifer said:

"Congratulations. Aunty Mara mma…God did it oooo."

@BB said:

"Congratulations! I’m next on."

Man shows off N5 million house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a construction worker had sparked a debate online after showing off a fine two-bedroom bungalow.

While sharing the photo via Twitter, he asked netizens to give him only N5 million to build it for them.

However, some people have argued that N5 million may not be able to build such a house.

Source: Legit.ng