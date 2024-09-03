A Nigerian man who bought a bed for his empty Lagos apartment has got many people talking online

Giving the price of the mattress as N105,200, the man said the covered foam came with three pieces of pillows

After the man had placed the mattress on the floor, he stretched out his hands to show a high sense of fulfilment

A young Nigerian man who rented a house in Lagos with nothing to furnish it with has celebrated.

The man made a video to show people the moment he was both a mattress for an empty apartment.

The man placed his bed on the bare floor. Photo source: @kvngmorez

Empty apartment in Lagos

He was very glad as he played the bed on the floor and arranged some pillows on it. He looked fulfilled.

The tenant (@kvngmorez) said getting the mattress is a new beginning. He said the house went from being "empty" to "cozy".

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mide/Feastivity joked:

"The bed is too small for us na."

The man replied:

"LMAO don’t let my wife catch you."

Hassan Hamigo said:

"Being seeing video about apartment upgrade lately. I believe this is a sign mine is coming soon."

JAY said:

"Bought a Green earth semi orthopedic for 100k. Omo things just dey cost anyhow for this country."

HunkleTijjay asked:

"How much u buy the mattress?"

He replied:

"105,000 with the 3 pillows."

Lolo said:

"Are you new in Lagos? well me too and im trying to connect with fellow newcomers like me lol."

Adeopeyemilaz1 asked:

"Putting bed on the floor or on a bed frame which make the bed last longer??"

The man said:

"It’s ideal to have a bed frame… it’s just because I haven’t gotten one yet."

pscentcollections said:

"I didn’t remove my nylon o cos I know how much I take buy."

ResponsibeBadBoy said:

"Abeg how una de take sabi original covered foam? I got one the last time after the seller sweet talked me to and the bad has fallen within few months I swore not to go close to covered foam again."

