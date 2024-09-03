A Nigerian bride could not hide her emotions when her mother-in-law showed love to her on her wedding day

In an interesting video, the mother-in-law walked up to the bride and blessed her with bundles of cash

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate the bride and wish her marital bliss

A heartwarming moment from a Nigerian wedding held recently has captured the hearts of social media users.

The bride, overwhelmed with emotion, received a generous blessing from her mother-in-law on her special day.

Nigerian bride emotional over mother-in-law's cash gift Photo credit: @powergele/TikTok.

Woman showers daughter-in-law with cash bundles

A TikTok user identified as @powergele shared a touching video showcasing the epic moment.

As the mother-in-law approached, she showered the bride with bundles of cash, leaving her visibly emotional.

The bride's reaction was one of pure joy and gratitude as she accepted the bundles of naira notes from her mother-in-law.

"POV: Your mother-in-law is an odogwu. It's bride Sotu's reaction for me," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail bride's gift to mother-in-law

The video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from TikTok users.

Many praised the mother-in-law's kindness and generosity, while others expressed admiration for the bride's good luck.

@Ezinne Ihekwoaba said:

"I go leave the man marry en mama sharp sharp."

@Nmeri Victory said:

"This is how i will surprise my future daughter inlaw in Jesus name Amen."

@Binaebi Wellington Miles wrote:

"My Culture is so beautiful!! Haaaaa Izon!!!!! Apooooooo!! Mie kaaa, Mbelle mooó."

@user7999937221838 said:

"When your mother-in-law is on your side who can be against you in that marriage."

@Abioye Funmilayo599 said:

"After the wedding i dey follow my mother law go house o."

@Ade reacted:

"She must have earned it, it shows she's so respectful with her reaction. Na person wey respect mother in-law go enjoy mother in-law."

@user4385327486014 wrote:

"Na the mother in-law I go follow go honeymoon because there is more from where that came from."

@Star_Sign said:

"Nothing is sweeter than having a mother-in-law that loves you like her own daughter."

@LOCAL MAN OF TIKTOK commented:

"All these girls wey dey shout. Thank God one day una go mother in law shaaa."

@Asa_Nwanyi_Egede said:

"Omo na the mama I go marry noting you fit tell me oooo. God bless her."

@skinducedbyfefe added:

"More reason to marry from a family that loves you. I will wait for my turn patiently."

Watch the video below:

Lady dances as mother-in-law carries newborn child

