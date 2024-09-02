A video trending online shows the moment Alax Evalsam performed at a venue said to be Eko Hotels

The video shows the viral fish pie seller cracking jokes to entertain people at an event at the popular Lagos hotel

However, some people who saw the viral video noted that they did not enjoy the performance at all

Multiple reactions have trailed the video of Alax Evalsam performing at an event.

Social media users who saw the clip went to the comment section to air their views.

Alax has become popular as people nicknamed him Nawao. Photo credit: TikTok/Alax Evalsam and @djqueenie.

Source: TikTok

In the clip posted by @djqueenie, Alax was said to have performed at Eko Hotels in Lagos.

Alex, who went viral owing to the way he markets his fish pie in the streets, was seen making jokes.

However, many netizens said they did not enjoy the jokes he cracked as they were not funny or entertaining.

Some who commented insisted that Alax should not be forced to do comedy if he lacked the talent.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Alax Evalsam's performance

@Chukwuebuka said:

"As I dey watch this video my heart just dey skip, e come be like say na me dey disgrace myself."

@Peter Fave said:

"If this guy no careful dey fit withdraw that contract."

@Boss lady richey said:

"Very soon lucky udu go shout, how many of you remember this guy that once trended in Nigeria."

@Young father said:

"Wetin be this? Make una no force unknown talent on this man ooo."

@Itz_SB said:

"Why una dey force the talent on him."

@Charity said:

"Omo. Make we no lie, e no sweet."

@Ion said:

"I come hide for comment section, shame catch me."

@Lina said:

"You wey dey watch dis now, talk truth, shame no catch you?"

@Dera said:

"Even if na cough, make dem cough now."

Alax Evalsam shows his apartment

Meanwhile, his social media followers where he lives.

The man said it is not true that he got financial help from superstar musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido.

He said if he had gotten money from Davido as claimed, he would have moved out of the house where he lives.

Source: Legit.ng