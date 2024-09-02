A boy said he needed a good phone which could browse the Internet but he lacked the money to buy it

His brother then promised to buy him an Android phone if he could make nine credits in his WAEC examination

The boy has checked his WAEC result and sent it to his brother, showing that he passed with A1 in five subjects

A boy who was promised a phone has gone ahead to do well in his WAEC examination.

The boy said he needed a phone that could browse the Internet, but his brother insisted he would have to pass his WAEC to get it.

The man said he promised to buy the boy a phone if he did well in WAEC. Photo credit: Facebook/Engr Ugwoke.

Source: Facebook

In a story shared on Facebook by Engr Ugwoke, the boy was told to score nine credits in WAEC to get a browsing phone.

The boy promised to do his best to get the required result. The result has been released and it shows that he made it.

A copy of the result shared on Facebook shows that the boy scored B3 in civic education, B3 in English language, A1 in mathematics, B2 in biology, A1 in chemistry, A1 in health education, A1 in physics, B2 in animal husbandry, and A1 in computer studies.

The boy said:

"Brother Ekene good afternoon Sir. Our WAEC result is out, please can you help me to check my result. I don't have an android phone I would have done that myself. Thank you, brother. Hope you still remember your promise."

Engr Ugwoke is set to buy him the phone as a reward for his good performance.

He said:

Please, what type of phone do you think this little boy deserves for this kind of surprise, as he said earlier: An Android or an iPhone?"

Reactions as boy performs well in WAEC

Pauldoski Paul said:

"Congratulations to him, he deserves a good phone."

Arthurcmekking Adukku said:

"Wow, Congratulations. My brother buy him a GOOD Samsung phone. He deserves the best.

Mother shares her son's WAEC result

In a related story, a Nigerian mother was overjoyed when she checked her son's WAEC result and saw that the boy had passed.

The mother said she was proud and happy that her son did not disappoint her in the WAEC examination.

She also shared the boy's UTME result, showing he scored 220 in the examination conducted by JAMB.

Source: Legit.ng