Man Threatens to Sell His Late Father's House Because His Mother is Collecting Rent
- A Nigerian man said his father who died three years ago left a house for his family, but there is currently a problem
- The problem is that his mother is collecting rent from the house and not sharing it with him as the son
- The man has threatened to sell the house because according to him, his mother is supposed to be sharing money with him
A Nigerian man is threatening to sell his late father's house over a dispute with his mother.
The man said his father died and left a house for them three years ago.
He noted that since then, his mother has been the one collecting rent from tenants in the house.
In an anonymous message sent to The People's Parliament on Facebook, the man said his mother is not sharing the rent money with him.
Out of anger, he said he had decided to sell the house so that his mother would not be collecting the rent.
The man admitted that his late father did not leave any will, but said he was still going to sell the building.
His words:
"Three years now I never collect shishi as house Rent. My mum will claim she is using it to buy food and also maintain the house. And even my Father's Family are supporting her. Atanda, right now, I am tired, and I want to sell the house. But my father did not write a will and the land documents are in my Father's Name only."
Reactions to family dispute
Adegboye Ebenezer Adeola said:
"This one cannot build house for his mother again but she want to take away what his mom is using to survive."
Ifeoma Ifunanya Ezeka-Ezinwa said:
"May you not give birth to the children that will cause you pain in old age, AMEN."
