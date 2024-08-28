A Nigerian lady wanted to travel to Imo state and she decided to use Uber for the journey instead of a bus

She said she booked the Uber, paid N65000 and travelled all alone in it with the driver to Imo state

The Uber passenger noted that the experience was nice as she had ample space in the car because she was alone

A Nigerian lady decided she was going to use Uber to travel instead of a normal public bus.

After the journey, the lady came online to share her experience.

The lady said she paid N65,000 for an Uber ride from Enugu to Imo state. Photo credit: TikTok/Queen Chirah.

According to Queen Chirah, travelling in an Uber was very comfortable.

Travelling with Uber from Enugu to Imo state

Queen said she travelled with an Uber from Enugu to Imo state, and she was alone in the car with the driver.

According to her, she paid N65,000 to enjoy the Uber ride from Enugu to Imo state.

She said it was not the first time she had taken an Uber ride on a long trip.

Queen said she was not familiar with the route to her village and that she almost got lost.

She had to ask questions to find her way as the journey progressed.

Overall, Queen said the journey was stress-free as she had a good time to read and rest.

Reactions as lady uses Uber to travel to Imo state

Man travels to Aba by train

In a related story, a Nigerian man decided to experience another method of transportation, so he travelled on a train from Aba to Port Harcourt.

He went to Aba for an event, and when he was going back, he hopped on a train operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

The man said he paid N1500 for a first-class seat on the train and that he had a good time on the journey that lasted an hour and 30 minutes.

Source: Legit.ng