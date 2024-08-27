A Nigerian lady said she saw a building which was said to be going for N500,000 and she decided to check it out

She said the apartment is located in Karsana Abuja, and the owner is charging N500,000 as rent per annum

When she got there, she discovered the apartment was a security house which is carved out within the compound

A lady said she found an apartment which is up for rent and she decided to check it out.

She said the house is located in the Karsana area of Abuja, and she had gone there to see things for herself.

The lady said the house is located in Karsana, Abuja. Photo credit: TikTok/Abuja Property Girl.

Source: TikTok

However, when she got there, she discovered that the apartment was not exactly what she thought it was.

Apartment in Abuja that costs N500k

She found out that the apartment was a small one carved out for the security man in the compound.

Abuja Property Girl, who posted the video, noted that the apartment was going for N500,000.

She said:

"Would you rent a security house for 500k per annum? Self contain at Karsana Abuja. Rent-500k."

The aid agency fee for the apartment is N100,000, which means the prospective tenant would part with N600,000.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Abuja apartment going for N500,000

@therABeast said:

"Until dem beat one Abuja agent."

@xoft said:

"Where the security man go de sleep?"

@GREENFUTURE said:

"So what if the landlord pikin call me security what should I do?"

@sunshine asked:

"I stay in a security house in Abuja and I pay 550?"

@Cil Aluminum said:

"Hope no be me go be the security man o?"

@your Excellency said:

"Are you a security man? Or am I a security man. Instead of the landlord or lady to hire a security man and pay his salary, they want to get paid. Wow!"

Source: Legit.ng