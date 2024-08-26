A video of a student who ignored the rain and arrived school to partake in a class test has left internet users in stitches

It was reported that the student returned to his hostel to get something light when it started raining

He braved the rain and when he got to the school, what he found out made him a laughing stock before his colleagues

A male student gave his colleagues a good laugh after he arrived school for a class test in the rain.

This is because the class test had been cancelled but he was not aware.

One of his colleagues, @simple_solarr, explained that the young man had returned to his hostel to get something light when the rain started.

The test was cancelled but he apparently didn't get the cancellation message. When he got to school drenched, he found out there was no longer any test scheduled.

In a TikTok video, the disappointed student fell to his knees while his colleagues patted him on the shoulder amid laughter.

The video amused netizens

Fifehanmi said:

"Omo this can never be me 😂😂😂😂 as rain meet me for house like this, na sleep straight 😂."

Jester said:

"Wetin concern 500l student with test?? We go jam for exam hall abeg."

yinka303 said:

"I'm in my last semester and na only test and examy fit carry me go that campus."

@ahmed said:

"Bro by God grace.

"You go use the result see better work.

"U made me remember Dr kehinde class."

A§ķ õf said:

"Na year 1 student sha 😂because 300 level students no send lecture papa oo."

rene. said:

"Baba dae hustle for key wae no fit open the door of e house."

Great_Patrick said:

"Because rain beat I give you 1st class."

Source: Legit.ng