A Nigerian lady has shared her pain after being addressed by a TikTok user as 'Bimbo Ademoye from Temu'

The lady who bears a striking resemblance with the popular actress vented her frustration online, stating that the TikTok user was being disrespectful

Social media users who came across her video found it really funny and they reacted in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's video went viral after she reacted to a comment about her resemblance to a popular actress.

The lady, who bears a resemblance to Nollywood star Bimbo Ademoyo, took to social media to vent her frustration.

Lady with striking resemblance to Bimbo Ademoye speaks Photo credit: @bellaese/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reacts to being called 'Bimbo Ademoye from Temu'

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady, known by her handle @bellaese, recounted her experience.

She had been live-streaming when a viewer referred to her as "Bimbo Ademoye from Temu".

The comment clearly pained her, and she took the opportunity to call out the viewer for the 'disrespect'.

According to her, she would have felt better if she was called Bimbo from Amazon or Bimbo from Shein.

Lady replies people calling her 'Bimbo Ademoye from Temu' Photo credit: @bellaese/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"TikTok children you're really disrespectful. You're disrespectful o. You no dey fear person. I was streaming the other day. I was on live stream and then someone called me Bimbo Ademoye from Temu. I'm not sad but why Temu. Not even Amazon. If you call me from Shein I go like am sef."

Reactions trail video of Bimbo Ademoye's lookalike

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the hilarious video.

@Smile said:

"Oya no vex. Bimbo ademoye from ogunpa market."

@akoredeosha said:

"Nah true oooo. Temu don Dey clone talk true are you from Temu."

@vesperkvng stated:

"Sha no let the original see you oo she fit sue you sue temu join."

@Ms Ali said:

"I bet I'll speaking pigeon English in no time after listening to you."

@Smile reacted:

"Ahhhh you vex reach this level."

@timmykayonthis said:

"To be honest you look like bimbo, love you christabel."

@Shamsideen Olajide O said:

"Don't mind the person. you're made in China Bimbo Ademoye."

@ƁK・ƁӨTƦUSKI said:

"Oya sorry we no go do that again instead Bimbo Ademoye from the dollar store."

@Tansi Eric reacted:

"But in truth and reality, you are more beautiful than Bimbo Ademoye o, just that she is more popular."

@1% said:

"Your own Ademoye stopped downloading at 30%."

@OLUWATOYIN said:

"Christabel you are soooooo beautiful and I like your sense of humor. Bimbo ademoye from Gucci."

@ohis4u said:

"But also look like Uju Okoli as well as Bimbo Ademoye."

@AngelEluna said:

"Tiktok is now worst than Twitter very wicked ppl."

@joy said:

"Bimbo ademoye from shein now someone have called you that Bimbo Ademoye come and see your twin."

@kyky_ola1 added:

"Bimbo ademoye from fashion nova."

Watch the video here:

Lady finds someone who looks like her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two Nigerian ladies who are not related biologically caused a stir online over their striking physical similarities.

The lady had jumped on a challenge that required people to post their childhood photo and their current picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng