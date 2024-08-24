A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how her sister went the extra mile to make her skin glow again

A Nigerian lady caught the attention of netizens after she went great lengths to help her younger sister achieve radiant skin.

The video revealed the incredible effort and expense the caring sister took to address her sister's skin concerns.

Lady displays products she received from elder sister Photo credit: @awele_wele/TikTok.

Lady praises elder sister's effort

The younger sister, @awelewele on TikTok, shared a video expressing her amazement over her sister's gesture.

She explained that she had been struggling with breakouts, and her sister spent a staggering N910,500 on high-end skincare products to help her achieve glowing skin.

The receipt for the products was displayed in the video, leaving viewers in awe of the sister's generosity.

"POV: I told my elder sister I had serious acne and she bought me skincare products worth over N900k," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady spends over N900k for sister

Social media users who came across the TikTok video were deeply moved by the sister's kindness and flooded the comments section with praise and admiration.

@cyndi_oma reacted:

"Does your sister need a sister."

@J! said:

"This is my sister."

@Joy stated:

"I just looked at my sis and shouted God abeg."

@Favy luxury collection reacted:

"Please is your sister looking for another younger sister."

@Temmy Jeweler wrote:

"I am working smart/hard to be the sister my siblings can always count on."

@OLUWATOBI said:

"She’s not your sister. She’s your mummy."

@omodunniafuye said:

"But don’t use all at once, find out which one suit your skin so you can know the one that’s doing the work, if not one will be working and the other will be reacting differently."

@DESCENDANT OF KINGS said:

"Something my sis would do."

@Asaba cosmetics/skincarevendor asked:

"Who will be my elder sister?"

@Interior & Furniture in Enugu said:

"Operation glow like gloria!!! Elder sister thank you oo."

@NtstitchesbySeun said:

"My elder sister being doing this for years, I’m glad I have her in my life."

@tima 63 said:

"I wished I had a big sis. Just me in between boys."

@uzogheli added:

"Yuppp! My sister is the best. Shout out to the Adas of every family that takes care of their younger ones."

