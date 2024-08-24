A Nigerian lady is appreciative of her husband who helped to train her in the university until she became a graduate

The lady was seen with her daughter on the day she signed out of the university after her final examination

An inscription on her shirt stated clearly that it was her husband who paid for her studies until she became a graduate

A lady is so happy that she has become a university graduate with the help of her husband.

She posted a video on TikTok to celebrate her graduation from the university where she bagged a degree.

The lady said she was sponsored by her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/only1mjayluxury.

In the video posted by @only1mjayluxury, the graduate was with her daughter who was also dressed like her.

Both of them were dressed in white shirts and blue jeans, and their shirts were dotted with congratulatory signatures.

The inscription on the lady's shirt reads:

"Sponsored by my husband. Honey, your wife just bagged a degree."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady graduates from university

@bettylove245 said:

"This fine baby don first me graduate oh. Congratulations."

@mercy peace said:

"Who noticed their walking step."

@Ajoke Okedara said:

"Congratulations. I did this with my son in 2019."

@user6602572934390 said:

"Wow this baby too cute, congratulations."

@Scents_by_Tifeh said:

"Congratulations! Me and my baby soon."

@Ashabhi_ said:

"Congratulations. Me and my kids soon."

@IRE said:

"I need a boyfriend."

@elishagrace22 said:

"Congratulations! As she witness your sign out I pray God mk u to witness her own too. Every student out there I pray you all sign out well."

@Y'all meet queen avareld said:

"You made it. Sorry that am liking all your videos."

@PERPETUAL said:

"Congratulations momma."

@anudiazimmowura said:

"Awwn the inscription on her shirt."

@Tee said:

"Congratulations. Me and my baby in 2027 by God’s grace."

