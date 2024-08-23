BBNaija trended on TikTok as a lady met a young man who could speak like Big Brother on the reality TV show

With the commanding tone associated with Big Brother, the man asked housemates to move to the dining room

Many people had funny comments as some joked that he may have been the person behind Big Brother's voice all this while

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of a man who speaks like BBNaija's Big Brother.

The man's intonation was accurate as he role-played Big Brother by asking housemates to move to the dining room.

The young man spoke like Big Brother. Photo source: @pretty_gold61, bigbronaija

Source: TikTok

BBNaija reality TV show

Since the BBNaija reality show started, the identity of Big Brother has always been a mystery.

Hearing a person perfectly modulate his voice got people asking questions on TikTok. Some wanted to know if he had been behind the voice all this while. @pretty_gold61 shared his video.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Silver said:

"This big brother go like food well well oh, which one be dinning room."

001 said:

"Dis big brother voice Dey sound like SUZUKI."

BIGBABY RiiRii said:

"No be only dinning room."

Prince said:

"Dinning room khe, belike dis Biggi brother dey hungry."

Bby Bhilionz wondered:

"Una sure say no be big brother be this?"

ffking said:

"Ook so big brother wan dey disguise abi,abi na big brother throw back be this."

DEE _VAH said:

"Big brother watin you dey fine for here."

omobolaji said:

"Shey dining room abi diary room."

kharinabenco_hairs said:

"Lol. Hunger Dey catch biggie.. he say na dinning room."

precious_ojjjjjj said:

"That means big brother's voice can actually be real."

GBEMHI233 said:

"No need for introduction he be big brother."

Cy Hairworld said:

"This is big brother small brother."

BBNaija 9: Lady announced she was picked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that before the launch BBNaija Season 9, a lady, @Kingprisca1, took to TikTok to announce that she was picked for the reality TV show.

In a video, @Kingprisca1 explained that she came home to inform her family members about her selection.

Source: Legit.ng