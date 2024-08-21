A Nigerian lady has shared the story of her mother, who went back to the university and bagged a degree

A video shared on TikTok showed that the courageous woman graduated with a degree in social works

She bagged the degree at the age of 58, and her children were around to congratulate her as she signed out

A Nigerian woman has shown real courage as she has graduated from the university at an advanced age.

The woman went back to the university after raising her children, and she has now completed her studies.

The woman bagged a degree in social work. Photo credit: TikTok/@abujafoodtrayexpert.

Source: TikTok

A video shared on TikTok by @abujafoodtrayexpert showed that the woman bagged a degree at the age of 58. It also showed that she got a degree in social work.

On the day she wrote her final examination, her children were there to congratulate her.

She had a placard with the inscription:

"Proud graduate at 58. BSc social works. Make your own run am if e easy."

Her daughter, who posted the video, noted that all the children were super proud of their mother's achievement. She said they turned up to surprise her at the school.

She captioned the video:

"My Mum bagged a B.sc at 58! We turned up at her signout to surprise her."

