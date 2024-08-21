A Nigerian lady who enrolled in a cabin crew course shared a video showcasing her experiences at the training school

The footage shows her actively participating in both classroom sessions and hands-on practical exercises

Clearly thrilled to be part of the programme, she also captured joyful moments, taking photos with her colleagues

A young Nigerian lady who recently signed up for a cabin crew course has shared a video highlighting her journey through the training.

In the video, she is seen attending classes and participating in various practical sessions.

Lady takes a cabin crew course. Photo credit: @racheal_davru

Source: TikTok

Overjoyed with her experience, she also took the opportunity to snap cheerful photos with her fellow trainees. The video was posted by @rachel.davru.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joycedellacruz said:

“Amazing mine is next batch.”

It’s_maima wrote:

“I’m proud of u cupcake.”

360cheers commented:

“Where can one take such courses please?”

Rachael Davru:

“Any aviation close to you dear.”

Mama:

“Proud of u my girly.”

Cassienduba:

“Well done girlllll.”

Beto:

“Rooting for you my loveeeee.”

CJLabel:

“Congratulations boo.”

Basseyson Ovaisam:

“Congratulations hun.”

Fine Wine:

“Super proud of you.”

Chisom Esther:

“Congratulations baby girl.”

Excel:

“More grace baby girl.”

Astarforeal:

“Go baby girl.”

Cindycee:

“September batch here.”

Soz:

“Best of the best for you chief.”

Harrison:

“Congratulations darling.”

Userchomzy bae:

“We grow, keep up Dear.”

Precious:

“I'm so proud of you.”

ItsAlivioo:

“You got this girl.”

Unknown Cancerian:

“Super proud of you.”

JessicaNathaniel:

“Congratulations boo.”

Emma Luxury:

“God see me through from 5 of August I can't do this without you.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a TikTok lady applied for a cabin crew job at Emirates Airlines as a joke, and she got invited for an interview.

Lady rejoices as she gains admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady is happy because she has been admitted to study in a Nigerian aviation school.

In a video, the lady said she would soon commence her studies at the Lagos Aviation Academy.

According to Neene, her dream in life is to become a flight attendant, hence her happiness after gaining admission.

Source: Legit.ng