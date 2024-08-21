Lady Who Decided to Enrol in Cabin Crew Training, Captures Class and Practical Moments
- A Nigerian lady who enrolled in a cabin crew course shared a video showcasing her experiences at the training school
- The footage shows her actively participating in both classroom sessions and hands-on practical exercises
- Clearly thrilled to be part of the programme, she also captured joyful moments, taking photos with her colleagues
A young Nigerian lady who recently signed up for a cabin crew course has shared a video highlighting her journey through the training.
In the video, she is seen attending classes and participating in various practical sessions.
Overjoyed with her experience, she also took the opportunity to snap cheerful photos with her fellow trainees. The video was posted by @rachel.davru.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Joycedellacruz said:
“Amazing mine is next batch.”
It’s_maima wrote:
“I’m proud of u cupcake.”
360cheers commented:
“Where can one take such courses please?”
Rachael Davru:
“Any aviation close to you dear.”
Mama:
“Proud of u my girly.”
Cassienduba:
“Well done girlllll.”
Beto:
“Rooting for you my loveeeee.”
CJLabel:
“Congratulations boo.”
Basseyson Ovaisam:
“Congratulations hun.”
Fine Wine:
“Super proud of you.”
Chisom Esther:
“Congratulations baby girl.”
Excel:
“More grace baby girl.”
Astarforeal:
“Go baby girl.”
Cindycee:
“September batch here.”
Soz:
“Best of the best for you chief.”
Harrison:
“Congratulations darling.”
Userchomzy bae:
“We grow, keep up Dear.”
Precious:
“I'm so proud of you.”
ItsAlivioo:
“You got this girl.”
Unknown Cancerian:
“Super proud of you.”
JessicaNathaniel:
“Congratulations boo.”
Emma Luxury:
“God see me through from 5 of August I can't do this without you.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a TikTok lady applied for a cabin crew job at Emirates Airlines as a joke, and she got invited for an interview.
Nigerian English teacher in Vietnam returns to school after two-month break, shares first-day experience
Lady rejoices as she gains admission
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady is happy because she has been admitted to study in a Nigerian aviation school.
In a video, the lady said she would soon commence her studies at the Lagos Aviation Academy.
According to Neene, her dream in life is to become a flight attendant, hence her happiness after gaining admission.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.