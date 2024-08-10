A Nigerian man said his girlfriend visited his house and she took many things while going back to her place

The man said the girl spent two days in his house and she emptied his fridge, taking many goodies with her

The lady took soft drinks, sardine, energy drinks and many other things which were seen in her briefcase

A Nigerian man said he hosted his girlfriend for some days, and while going, she took many things.

The man said his girlfriend spent two days at his place and that she took goodies from his fridge.

The man said his girlfrined took everything in his fridge. Photo credit: TikTok/@owoniboys0212.

Source: TikTok

According to him, his girl carried everything in his fridge and he shared a video showing the items.

The girl was seen with some canned soft drinks, energy drinks and sardine which were in her briefcase.

The man said in the video shared by @owoniboys0212:

“My babe come my side just for two days. She carry everything way dey my fridge. Omoh I'm not sure say I fit continue with this girl anymore."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows things his girl took from his frigde

AJOKE said:

"@ABEFE come see someone like you."

@Abefe said:

"Naw cloth my own friend dey pack come house."

@APRIL said:

"If nha me, that golden morn wey dey for top of that fridge for don disappear."

@Har Bhi Sola said:

"May Allah continue to bless your babe for us."

@Lade3211 said:

"Sisterhood is proud of you baby. But you suppose pack everything for that fridge."

@prettybabe548 reacted:

"I go still pack foodstuff."

@Sex.y Anita said:

"Me I cary my guy stew."

@Cyn Thia reacted:

"She no pack your clothes na."

@BiorEmpire22 said:

"Nah mistake! She no know say she put am for bag nah. Forgive her."

