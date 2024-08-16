A Nigerian man recently celebrated his achievement of completing a Doctor of Philosophy programme, sharing his joy in a TikTok post with three photos

Dressed in his graduation gown, he proudly announced that this accomplishment was a significant goal now ticked off his bucket list

The man, beaming with pride over his PhD degree, captured the moment in three photos that encapsulated what this milestone meant to him

Man finally achieves his aim of getting PhD. Photo credit: t.u.m25

Source: TikTok

His journey to this milestone serves as an inspiration to many, highlighting the rewards of perseverance and ambition. The TikTok post appeared on @t.u.m54 handle.

See the photos here:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lymhar22 said:

“Congratulations Dr.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man said his salary improved from N32,500 to £15,000 after he relocated to the UK. The man encouraged young people to accept small job offers and gain experience after their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Nigerian man bagged PhD with his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Austine Imoniche Oviosun, who bagged his Ph.D. with his wife has shared the story behind his academic achievements.

The man recalled that he had bought a brand-new car in 2020 but sold it and reinvested it in their education.

That wise decision turned out to be worthwhile, as he was able to complete his PhD alongside his beautiful wife.

Source: Legit.ng