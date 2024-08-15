A Nigerian man has received accolades from social media users after showing off his building which is still under construction

In a video, he revealed how far the bidding project has gone and netizens stormed the comments section to react

Several social media users tapped into his blessing and wished to also build their dreams homes one day

A Nigerian man's portable construction project has garnered massive accolades on social media.

The young man, who has been documenting the building's progress, recently shared an update that showcased the significant changes made so far.

Nigerian man shows off his portable house Photo credit: @mamudu.abdul.azee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

House owner flaunts his house under construction

In a video, the proud owner @mamudu.abdul.azee on TikTok revealed the ongoing construction and thanked God for the work so far.

The clip revealed the impressive transformation of the site, with many users expressing their awe and appreciation in the comments.

Reactions as man shows off house

As the TikTok video garnered views, numerous netizens congratulated the young man on his progress, with some invoking blessings and good fortune upon themselves.

The outpouring of support was so touching, as many users shared their aspirations of building their dream homes.

@OwoNiKoko said:

"Congrats brother but you just Dey start aje. God go run am."

@Adewale wrote:

"Congratulations from my family congratulations from lord Amin me and my family lord oooo."

@ThankGod said:

"Congratulations bro if you believe congrats go Rich you self."

@Kay said:

"Congratulations Owo Canada. I’m the next to congrats."

@DivineRed wrote:

"God is you telling me something. Make it happen for me. Congratulations bro."

@ASKOFMARCELODIKE said:

"Congratulations. Mine is 4 Months almost done."

@Bobbi reacted:

"Na only me never use this sound."

@money minder added:

"God will bless me too like you bro more to come."

Source: Legit.ng