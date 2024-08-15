Nigerian Man Begins Building Portable House on His Land, Shows Progress So Far, Video Inspires Many
- A Nigerian man has received accolades from social media users after showing off his building which is still under construction
- In a video, he revealed how far the bidding project has gone and netizens stormed the comments section to react
- Several social media users tapped into his blessing and wished to also build their dreams homes one day
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A Nigerian man's portable construction project has garnered massive accolades on social media.
The young man, who has been documenting the building's progress, recently shared an update that showcased the significant changes made so far.
House owner flaunts his house under construction
In a video, the proud owner @mamudu.abdul.azee on TikTok revealed the ongoing construction and thanked God for the work so far.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The clip revealed the impressive transformation of the site, with many users expressing their awe and appreciation in the comments.
Reactions as man shows off house
As the TikTok video garnered views, numerous netizens congratulated the young man on his progress, with some invoking blessings and good fortune upon themselves.
The outpouring of support was so touching, as many users shared their aspirations of building their dream homes.
@OwoNiKoko said:
"Congrats brother but you just Dey start aje. God go run am."
@Adewale wrote:
"Congratulations from my family congratulations from lord Amin me and my family lord oooo."
@ThankGod said:
"Congratulations bro if you believe congrats go Rich you self."
@Kay said:
"Congratulations Owo Canada. I’m the next to congrats."
@DivineRed wrote:
"God is you telling me something. Make it happen for me. Congratulations bro."
@ASKOFMARCELODIKE said:
"Congratulations. Mine is 4 Months almost done."
@Bobbi reacted:
"Na only me never use this sound."
@money minder added:
"God will bless me too like you bro more to come."
See the post below:
Man shares video of new mansion
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man shared a video to show people a big house he successfully built for himself and he received congratulatory comments
In the video, the man identified as Investor Loonie gave glory to God after work was completed on the building project.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.