A Nigerian lady recently celebrated earning her law degree, drawing significant attention with a catchy caption on her sign-out shirt

In a series of photos, she showcased her excitement about graduating from the Faculty of Law in Nigeria

The standout moment was the message on her shirt, highlighting the immense effort she put into achieving her degree

A Nigerian law graduate has gone viral after sharing photos of her graduation celebration, where a striking caption on her sign-out shirt caught the eye of many.

The pictures capture her joy and pride in completing her law studies.

Lady completes her law degree. Photo credit: @eniolr

Source: TikTok

The powerful message on her shirt emphasised the dedication and hard work she invested in earning her degree. The post was made by eniolr.

It said: “Sleep deprived but degree arrived.”

See the TikTok post here:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Precious said:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Sweet_Joe wrote:

“Congratulations luv.”

Fake Friend Hater:

“Congratulations in advance.”

Eniola:

“It has happened already.”

Tifey:

“Congratulations my love.”

Eniolr:

“Thank you dear.”

Liyah:

“Congratulations babe.”

Promised Child:

“Congrats pretty.”

Oreoluwr:

“Congratulations Loml….more wins.”

Lmy135:

“Congratulations sweetheart.”

Feyi:

“Congratulations baby.”

Everything_larry:

“Congratulations my giuy.”

Digital_Ifeoma:

“Congratulations dearest.”

Gracious Amaka:

“Congratulations.”

Nifemmy:

“Congratulations dearest.”

Apirite:

“God I must write this on my shirt too God help me.”

Anuoluwrpo:

“Congratulations my love.”

Mikey:

“Congratulations, joining you guys soon, FYB let's gather here.”

Eniolr:

“Congratulations in advance.”

Cluster Lash:

“See my name on the chest.”

Source: Legit.ng