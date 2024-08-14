A Nigerian student has proudly shown off her WASSCE result after passing all the nine subjects she sat for

A photo of the impressive result shared via her Facebook account showed that she had 6 A's and 3 B's

Social media users who came across the post did not hesitate to congratulate the brilliant girl in the comments

A Nigerian student's outstanding performance in her WASSCE exams has earned her accolades on social media.

The student, who sat for nine subjects, achieved an impressive list of grades, including six A's and three B's.

Nigerian girl passes WASSCE in flying colours Photo credit: Uchenna Onugha/ Facebook



Female student's result goes viral

Uchenna Onugha shared her results on Facebook, leaving netizens gushing over her academic prowess.

Her grades included A1's in Data Processing, Economics, Civic Education, English, Mathematics, and Chemistry. She also secured B2's in Igbo and Physics, and a B3 in Biology.

Reactions trail student's WASSCE result

Social media users who came across the post on Facebook congratulated her and praised her hard work.

Emmanuel Junior said:

"Wow. Congratulations nne."

Chigbo Emmanuel said:

"I swear gal u sabi."

Loveth Nnebedum reacted:

"Congratulations."

Collins Smith said:

"Congratulations love."

Itz Lyn reacted:

"Congratulations."

Gif Ty said:

"I tap yr grace oo. U try Bby gal."

Chidume Arinze Clement said:

"Congratulations."

Chi Amaka said:

"Congrats."

Solomon Ukwa wrote:

"Congratulation."

Diamond Odinaka said:

"Wow. Amazing."

Connect BTC said:

"Hmm good results."

Eva Nkpor reacted:

"Congratulations."

Pretty Sylvia added:

"Good results."

Genevieve Omachi reacted:

"Nice one babe. Congratulations on your result."

Onome said:

"Wow this is excellent I wish all scholars like this will get the opportunity to boost their educational prowess without being frustrated by admission."

Susan Nweke added:

"So amazing. Greater heights. Which school do you intend to go to?"

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng