A Nigerian flight attendant recently had the opportunity to interact with billionaire Obi Cubana after he landed on an Air Peace flight

In a brief video shared online, the attendant tried to gather feedback from Obi Cubana about his experience on the flight

The attendant also noted that he hadn't eaten, to which Obi Cubana responded that he was too busy sleeping to dine, implying that he had a comfortable and enjoyable flight

A Nigerian flight attendant recently engaged in a conversation with billionaire Obi Cubana following his arrival on an Air Peace flight.

In a short video clip, she asked him about his experience during the flight. Obi Cubana revealed that he spent most of the journey catching up on sleep, which is why he didn’t eat.

Obi Cubana chats with Airpeace flight attendant. Photo credit: @asanwaofficial

Obi Cubana shares his Airpeace flight experience

He implied that his restful sleep was a sign of an enjoyable and smooth flight. The video was posted by @asanwaofficial.

Reactions about Obi Cubana Air Peace flight

Vibes said:

“Work hard you go overseas build companies and and come your village build church for them to work hard.”

Ezechimnonso wrote:

“Na you work Hard Pass oga rest!”

Black marine commented:

“Oga life na grace when your time comes God will make it happen.”

Godwin Esom:

“Amen sir god well help.”

Michael:

“This obi cubana..too dey lie...make em tell us the juju em put hand rather than telling us this rubbish.”

Irokokennethmoseluloaku:

“Supported great billionaire of our time.”

Wisdomezennaya:

“Come be like say na play we Dey play.”

DumAmanda:

“You would have said work smart cos if u work hard and food no dey which strength you go get for the next job.”

Avascoglobal:

“Work smart, they no go show u the way but working smarters will make u what u wish.”

Kosi Bliss:

“Help us we don tire.”

