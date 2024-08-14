A Nigerian man has proudly shared the outstanding WAEC results of young student Nwosu Christopher Kenechukwu, who achieved straight As in all nine subjects

A Nigerian man recently shared the remarkable WAEC results of Nwosu Christopher Kenechukwu, a student at Lumen Christi International School in Uromi, who achieved straight As across nine subjects.

Kenechukwu’s exceptional performance is a testament to his dedication and hard work. The photo of the result was posted by @dangaraino.

Student qualifies for scholarship opportunity after impressive WAEC result.

His academic excellence has also earned him a prestigious two-year scholarship, providing him with an opportunity to pursue higher education at an Ivy League university.

Alex Onyia made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) thus:

“I'm looking for 20 students who scored all A's in 2023/2024 WAEC exams. Their results will have to be 100% genuine and reflection of their exceptional intelligence. An organisation reached-out to me today and is interested in sponsoring the students application to United World Colleges. It's an intensive 2 year program only available for exceptionally smart students. It's a rigorous program. Once they successfully go through the program, they can gain full scholarships to Ivy League schools like Harvard, MIT, Stanford etc. The program is done in 18 different countries ranging from US, Canada, Singapore etc. So the successful students will move to any of these countries for the 2 year program.”

See the results below:

