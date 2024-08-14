A science student has smashed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) after scoring 362 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The boy's mum was overjoyed at his WASSCE performance and shared his UTME and WAEC results exclusively with Legit.ng

Speaking with Legit.ng, the boy's mother shared how many hours he studied for his WASSCE daily and his dream course at the university

Omoruyi Kelvin Ehigiemwangbon, a student of Divine Wisdom Institute International, has made his mother, Celine Gold, proud with his outstanding WASSCE performance.

An excited Celine shared Kelvin's WASSCE and UTME results with Legit.ng, saying she was very proud of him.

Kelvin had six A1's in the WASSCE. Photo Credit: Celine Gold

Source: Facebook

Celine thought Kelvin's academic feats were worthy of celebration. In his UTME, Kelvin got 77 in English and 95 in physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Breakdown of Kelvin's WAEC and JAMB results

Kelvin replicated his academic excellence in his WASSCE, scoring A1 in six subjects. From the result Celine shared, Kelvin scored A1 in general mathematics, biology, physics, chemistry, animal husbandry and computer studies.

The science student had a B3 in further mathematics, English language and civic education.

How Kelvin prepared for WASSCE

Legit.ng asked Kelvin's mother how her son read daily for his WASSCE, and she revealed that he studied for six hours daily.

She added that her son wants to study mechanical engineering at the university and is open to scholarship opportunities.

Kelvin's WASSCE result. Photo Credit: Celine Gold

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that 45 students of a secondary school in Ogun state scored A1 in mathematics as their WASSCE results surfaced online.

WAEC and JAMB results of boy emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had celebrated the WASSCE performance of his sibling, who scored 259 in the JAMB exam.

The student's grades in the nine subjects he sat for impressed his elder brother who praised the tireless efforts of his educators. Misbahu El-Hamza, the student's brother, took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude towards the teachers and mentors who played a pivotal role in his sibling's success.

He praised their commitment to his brother's education and sought divine blessings for their endeavours. According to him, his brother had an aggregate of 259 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and also passed WASSCE.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng