Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has touched the lives of a Nigerian couple who welcomed quadruplets

Femi Otedola gave the couple the sum of N5 million to support the upbringing of the children through their parents

Otedola also gave scholarships to two of the quadruplets as he would pay for their education up to university level

Femi Otedola has given financial assistance to a Nigerian couple who welcomed quadruplets.

The couple's story went viral and trended online after they welcomed the quadruplets and Nigerians donated money to them.

Otedola will also train two of the children up to university level. Photo credit: X/Femi Otedola and James of God.

The donations started after James of God shared their story, saying the man was lamenting the financial burden of caring for the quadruplets.

He already had two children and was said to have wanted to add one more, but his wife delivered quadruplets instead.

As of the last count, over N19 million were donated by Nigerians on social media for the couple and their children.

Femi Otedola has now made his own donation, sending a representative to deliver a cheque of N5 million to the couple.

According to James of God, Femi Otedola will also pay the school fees of two of the children up to the university level.

He said:

"Guyssssssssssssssssss! Guess what? @realFemiOtedola sent representatives to offer a cheque of 5 million naira to the parents of the quadruplets and also he offered scholarship for the education of 2 of their kids till university. I’m in tears guys."

Reactions as Femil Otedola donates N5 million to couple

@Warepamorsammy said:

"The problem of choosing which two children gets the scholarship is where another problem begins, one problem has been solved another one has been created."

@fadererah_ said:

"Wow!!! This is huge. So happy for them, big congratulations. God bless you too for all you do."

