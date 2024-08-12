A Nigerian lady recently took her father to a bowling centre, where he stunned everyone with a flawless throw that quickly went viral

In the video, the man is seen bending down to make his shot, which effortlessly cleared all the pins with remarkable accuracy

As he made the perfect throw, a smile spread across his face, but he casually walked away as if it were just another ordinary moment

A Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming moment online, where she took her father to a bowling alley, and he amazed everyone with a perfect throw.

The video, which quickly gained attention, shows the man skillfully bending down before launching the ball, knocking down every pin with impressive precision.

Father accurately hits bowling pins. Photo credit: @taemeetope

Source: TikTok

Despite his success, he simply smiled and walked away, playing it cool as if it were no big deal. The video was posted by taemeetope.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Yemi said:

“Composure won wound am.”

Purpleonline wrote:

“HE took YOU bowling.”

Kolly:

“He probably said he doesn’t know anything about bowling.”

Demi B:

“The beat drop was perfect.”

Jasmine:

“Bro calculated the displacement, velocity angle and direction in 1 second.”

User837477373:

“When they throw the slippers and turning stick and never miss, you thought it ended there?”

Shugahpil:

“The way he walked back he knew he ate.”

HARRY:

“He will be like , “that why I’m your dad.”

Ebony:

“Daddy’s maintaining steeze.”

Thiccgyal:

“General overseer of Steeze nation.”

Thatgirljae:

“He was like “y’all don’t know nothing.”

Mooyo:

“The thing really said didn't come to play.”

Hendos Slatty:

“He walked off with his STEEZE and AURA.”

Source: Legit.ng