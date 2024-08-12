A Nigerian lady, who completed her studies at Lamar University in the USA, recently shared an inspiring video of her walking up to the podium to receive her certificate

In the video, she proudly announced that she earned a master's degree from the Department of Chemical Engineering

As she celebrated this significant achievement, she dedicated her certificate to her late father, honouring his memory and the impact he had on her life

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian graduate from Lamar University in the USA has captivated viewers with a heartfelt video of her receiving her master's degree.

The video features her walking proudly to the podium to collect her certificate in Chemical Engineering.

Nigerian lady bags her masters in the US. Photo credit: @lizzydesh

Source: TikTok

In her celebratory moment, she pays tribute to her late father, dedicating her academic success to him and cherishing the memories he left behind. The video was posted by @lizzydesh.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pelumipel said:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Nureeyah wrote:

“Congratulations baby.”

Kemi_wonder commented:

“Congratulations my girl.”

Faladeariyo also commented:

“Congratulations star girl.”

Haniel:

“Congratulations my love.”

Temmiewunmpsy:

“Take your flowers sis. Greater height darling.”

Nimah:

“Star girl.”

Kiki:

“Congratulations love.”

Bolalola:

“Congratulations my dearest.”

Pink girllll:

“Congratulations my love.”

KingDemmy:

“Congratulations and God bless you.”

AdexToklex:

“Congratulations dear.”

Farhan&Inaya:

“Congratulations boo.”

Puffydesh:

“That caption make me teary.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has sparked online excitement after revealing that she completed her master’s degree at the age of 21. In a TikTok video that quickly gained traction, she announced her accomplishment, mentioning that she graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University.

Nigerian lady bags masters degree in Mathematics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady recently took to TikTok to share the news of her outstanding academic achievement, and the video quickly went viral.

In the short clip, she announced that she had completed her master’s degree in Mathematics at Lagos State University, graduating with distinction on 5th June 2024.

She proudly revealed her impressive CGPA of 4.83 out of 5.0 while wearing her convocation gown, celebrating her hard work and dedication.

Source: Legit.ng