A Nigerian lady who donated a jumpsuit to charity was surprised to see the cloth in Nigeria years later in an okrika store

The lady said that it was one of the things she gave out after she relocated to the UK, even though she loved the jumpsuit very much

A few Nigerians who reacted to her experience said that they would have bought the jumpsuit back

A Nigerian lady narrated her strange experience with a jumpsuit she loved so much.

She said the cloth was one of the wears she took with her to the UK in 2020 when she was relocating.

The lady narrated her experience with amazement. The middle photo is for illustration purposes only. Photo source: @progressoberiko99, Helen King

The lady (@progressoberiko99) later donated the jumpsuit to charity. Years later, in 2024, she returned to Nigeria and saw a similar dress in a thrift (okirika) store.

According to her, in a video, she was sure the cloth was the same as hers because it had the slight tear her jumpsuit had.

When she showed the thrift store attendant photos of herself wearing the same cloth in London, he was shocked.

More findings revealed that the cloth seller got the jumpsuit in a bale of thrift clothes from London.

Dr. Gadgets wondered:

"Does it mean that the okrika clothes sold across Nigeria all comes from charity donations? Why then are they sold? And why do they send those kinds of materials to Nigeria? I’m lost in thoughts."

Omaliboo said:

"You should have bought it and kept it forever."

Albert said:

"Omo so na charity cloths una Dey buy for here Omo 9ja is gone."

Dr. Ifeoluwa said:

"I am very spiritual. Would have bought my cloth back and prayed."

CHARLES said:

"You should have bought it back."

Apple User352226277 said:

"Perfect example of things meant for you will never in a million times skip you."

Brownberg said:

"Buy it back and donate it again and let's see how stubborn the jumpsuit is, if it will come back again. We go know who strong pass."

herroyalmajestya said:

"Same thing happened to me back in secondary school, i bought a sweater from okrika, then went back to the hostel, few weeks later, my hostel mate bought the exact trouser matching my sweater, we all laughed about it..."

Source: Legit.ng