Lady Writes Down List of People Who Posted Her Photo on Her Birthday, Cancels Others
- A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the list of people that wished her well on her birthday
- According to her, she wrote down the names of everyone that posted her birthday pictures to return the favour
- Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people supported her action while others insisted that she was being childish
A Nigerian lady left netizens on TikTok in stitches after revealing her approach to reciprocating birthday wishes.
She displayed a list of individuals who had posted her birthday pictures, and expressed her intention of returning the favour.
Lady speaks on reciprocating birthday wishes
The lady, identified as @vickyglamsignaturebenin on TikTok, explained that she had compiled the list to ensure she acknowledged only those who had taken the time to wish her a happy birthday.
According to her, those who posted her birthday pictures would receive a similar gesture, while those who did not would not receive a birthday wish from her.
While showing off the paper, the lady said:
"POV: After my birthday, I wrote out the names of people that posted my birthday pictures. You post me, I post you."
Reactions trail lady's post about birthday wishes
The TikTok video elicited mixed reactions from viewers, with some supporting her method as a fair and considerate way to show appreciation.
Others, however, deemed her approach childish arguing that birthday wishes should be genuine and not conditional upon reciprocation.
@IreTomiWa said:
"Am I the only one that doesn't expect anyone to post or wish me self."
@Gla ~Dys wrote:
"Na why I no dey like clear my chat be that make I use am dey confirm am."
@Tola said:
"Girlllll i no need write m down even if I loose memory I no fit forget as you take wish me or post me."
@Temi said:
"I don’t even need to write it, when it’s their own birthday I go first check if then greet me on my own day before wishing them period."
@iDan said:
"You no include time wey dem post you."
@simisola reacted:
"The paper deg lost I go go check chat cus I go reply under all if na 1min I go set timer sef."
@Mary reacted:
"I swear o. People way delete after I view self na the same thing I go do them."
@t.mariam240 said:
"Omo I remember wen I stay awake just to wish and post my ex and he ended up wishing me posting by 12am omo e pain me o."
@fha_vhurr added:
"This is me. My birthday is January 3rd I still have those tht wished me happy birthday I screenshoted all, when it gets to their birthday I wish them the exact time they wished me n same write up."
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
