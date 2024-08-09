A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the list of people that wished her well on her birthday

According to her, she wrote down the names of everyone that posted her birthday pictures to return the favour

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people supported her action while others insisted that she was being childish

A Nigerian lady left netizens on TikTok in stitches after revealing her approach to reciprocating birthday wishes.

She displayed a list of individuals who had posted her birthday pictures, and expressed her intention of returning the favour.

Lady writes list of people who celebrated her birthday Photo credit: @vickyglamsignaturebenin/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks on reciprocating birthday wishes

The lady, identified as @vickyglamsignaturebenin on TikTok, explained that she had compiled the list to ensure she acknowledged only those who had taken the time to wish her a happy birthday.

According to her, those who posted her birthday pictures would receive a similar gesture, while those who did not would not receive a birthday wish from her.

While showing off the paper, the lady said:

"POV: After my birthday, I wrote out the names of people that posted my birthday pictures. You post me, I post you."

Reactions trail lady's post about birthday wishes

The TikTok video elicited mixed reactions from viewers, with some supporting her method as a fair and considerate way to show appreciation.

Others, however, deemed her approach childish arguing that birthday wishes should be genuine and not conditional upon reciprocation.

@IreTomiWa said:

"Am I the only one that doesn't expect anyone to post or wish me self."

@Gla ~Dys wrote:

"Na why I no dey like clear my chat be that make I use am dey confirm am."

@Tola said:

"Girlllll i no need write m down even if I loose memory I no fit forget as you take wish me or post me."

@Temi said:

"I don’t even need to write it, when it’s their own birthday I go first check if then greet me on my own day before wishing them period."

@iDan said:

"You no include time wey dem post you."

@simisola reacted:

"The paper deg lost I go go check chat cus I go reply under all if na 1min I go set timer sef."

@Mary reacted:

"I swear o. People way delete after I view self na the same thing I go do them."

@t.mariam240 said:

"Omo I remember wen I stay awake just to wish and post my ex and he ended up wishing me posting by 12am omo e pain me o."

@fha_vhurr added:

"This is me. My birthday is January 3rd I still have those tht wished me happy birthday I screenshoted all, when it gets to their birthday I wish them the exact time they wished me n same write up."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng