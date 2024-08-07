A Nigerian woman who lives in the United Kingdom has expressed her displeasure over her current situation

In a video, she lamented that her family members were yet to express their concern for her safety amid the ongoing riot in the country

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian woman living in the UK recently voiced her frustration about the lack of concern from her loved ones back home amidst the ongoing riots in the country.

In a video shared online, she expressed her disappointment that her family and friends had not reached out to check on her safety.

Abroad-based woman speaks on protest in UK

The woman, @beautifiedvee, took to her TikTok account to share her experience with netizens who related to her ordeal.

She stated that since the riots began, she had not received a single message from her family and friends inquiring about her well-being or the situation in the UK.

Her post resonated with many social media users who shared similar experiences, feeling neglected and unsupported by their loved ones during challenging times.

In her words:

"Why is nobody back home asking us about protest? Ever since this protest started I haven't even gotten any message from family and friends asking about the protest in UK."

Reactions as lady in UK speaks on riots

The woman's TikTok video sparked massive comments from netizens on the platform.

@owoblow78 said:

"Maybe you don't have good family's because my family's and check on me time to time better check yourself."

@Kingsley Boateng said:

"Same to me l am disappointed."

@Patience Maku said:

"I am disappointed in family. No body call or even massage."

@Collette|Beauty&Hair commented:

"They just might not be aware of what's happening yet. I told my family and ever since they've been calling and messaging to check on me."

@ConfamTV_ said:

"I think say na only me, but when comes to money first thing in the morning you go see messages."

@petetcop said:

"They have definitely heard cos even Nigeria was the 2 country to issue a Travel Alert for people visiting the UK."

@Jojobaby wrote:

"Same here I’ve been thinking about that since yesterday no one single person have called me to ask about me. I feel very bad and lonely."

@Aisosa added:

"My parents and siblings have been calling o. Even some of my friends have been checking up on me."

FG issues travel alert over UK protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian government, through the ministry of foreign affairs, on Monday, August 5, issued a travel alert to citizens planning to visit the United Kingdom (UK).

Multiple towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland saw clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters.

Source: Legit.ng