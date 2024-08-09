Three friends jumped on 'Iron Breaker', a new dance challenge created by Brain Jotter after 'gwo gwo gwo ngwo' trended

A lady and her two friends jumped on the trend, and the way they did it attracted the attention of dance lovers

The 'Iron Breaker' dance challenge was created from a gospel song by Brain Jotter who is known for his funny dance moves

A lady and her friends took part in the trending 'Iron Breaker' dance challenge created by Brain Jotter.

The lady and her friends performed the 'Iron Breaker' dance challenge in a unique and beautiful way.

The 'Iron Breaker' dance was created by Brain Jotter. Photo credit: TikTok/Favour Tokumbo and Instagram/Brain Jotter.

They even incorporated some aspects of the gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance challenge which was also created by Brain Jotter.

In the video posted by Favour Tokumbo, the three friends danced to the new trending song in the streets.

Three people perform the 'Iron Breaker' challenge. Two people start the dance, while the other, who has to be a lady, stands by the roadside while talking on the phone.

The person talking on the phone would join the dance when she sees the two approaching dancers who overheard her conversation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Iron Breaker dance video

@Olamini Sarah said:

"So if I may ask tokunbo, is it true that brain hotter gave you N20 million?"

@F.D.R said:

"Who spotted the person on white dancing?"

@Clark said:

"The cameraman no try. He has 99.9% to make this video go viral than this but he refuse to do the needful."

@CORRECT-MAN-20 said:

"So you come my area Ikoyi and don’t tell me abi?"

@Richy DPO

"I don do my own. Nobody like."

@otunba_smart said:

"Upon the wahala wey you dey give urself stil you no reduce."

