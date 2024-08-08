A lady shared a video showing the performance of her boyfriend who is taking part in the 2024 Paris Olympics

The video she posted shows that the lady's boyfriend competed in the pole vault category and won

The lady said her boyfriend had broken a record at the Paris Olympics, noting that she was proud of him

A lady is happy that her boyfriend did well at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The lady shared a video on TikTok to show netizens how her boyfriend performed at the Olympic Games.

The lady was so happy when she saw her boyfriend's victory at the Olympics in Paris. Photo credit: TikTok/Desires Inglander.

The video shared by Desires Inglander shows that the athlete competed in the pole vaulting category.

The young man's performance impressed his girlfriend, who was full of admiration while watching the Olympic Games.

The video is captioned:

"Forever your biggest fan. My boyfriend just broke the world records at the Olympics."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Desires' video

@Petite said:

"His arm hit the bar, And after he won, I loved the way you both were lovey-dovey. The kids was a long one."

@Marvie said:

"I watched this! And he ran straight to hug you."

@maym said:

"Wow. This is so beautiful. What a beautiful moment. And the fact that u were there with him."

@Seth said:

"I have seen the world's perspective. Now I see her perspective and I love it."

@just_kobil said:

"Tiktok should verify her for this post like omg 15mil likes."

@Sssalmah said:

"So I was right! You were his girlfriend!!! You looked pretty on TV!"

@Fer said:

"Where's the trophy? He just comes running over to me"

@ezra_suii said:

"We all saw that beautiful moment. Duplantis is the greatest vaulter ever. Congrats!"

@vali said:

"When he gave you a kiss in the shoulder before going back I almost died."

