In a heartwarming video, a Nigerian lady proudly shared the academic achievements of her close friends, which resonated deeply with many viewers

She highlighted that some of her friends had earned master's degrees in Public Health and Project Management

Others had pursued advanced degrees in International Business, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Forensic Studies, showcasing a diverse array of expertise

Lady shows her friend's academic credentials. Photo credit: @zayn_bintu.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jommy said:

“Nursing and Public health, please explain how Zainab was about to do both.”

Bigtimi wrote:

“Congratulations to all of you stunning ladies.”

Zainab:

“Food Vendor in Redemption Camp. Love ett.”

User9632730129200:

“Congratulations babe.”

Anjorins Vlog:

“Later, dem go dey shout yoruba this, yoruba that... See how people dey spend money to upgrade their career.”

Ulasifrancis:

“See beauty oo.”

NoraBliss:

“Correct babes.”

Moyolove:

“Is health education applicable in the UK.”

AdaNjika:

“Na this challenge i like, no be who get most expensive hair.”

BholarSlim:

“Beauty with brains.”

Adunnioflondon:

“Your friends know book o.”

Zainab:

“They are all scholars.”

Monumental_MJ:

“Love to see it.”

Obi of wales:

“You get fine friends.”

Jollofetcie:

“Beauty and brains.”

