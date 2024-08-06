Mixed reactions have trailed a man's post on social media about the price of an old tuber of yam in the market

The discovery left netizens divided as some people argued that it was untrue, while others confirmed it

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that all measures of inflation rate rose in June 2024, albeit at a slower pace

A Nigerian man, Oluwanishola Akeju, has caused a stir after sharing information about how much an old tuber of yam is now being sold for.

In a Facebook post, he said a tuber of old yam now costs N6k.

"1 tuber of old yam N6,000 😨," his post on Facebook read.

Akeju's post sparked a debate on social media as some people disputed his claim while others agreed with him.

The yam price stirred reactions

Amaka Chukwukelu Nworah said:

"New yam 5k size dey, 6k size dey.

"It depends on the size you want.

"5k size I bought was consumed twice."

Abisinuola Pearl said:

"Am getting marry by God's grace this year ending .when I see the list myself.

"42 tubers of yam.

"I have to beg on my Boo behalf ooo.

"Cuz it's not funny."

Babajide Ogundele said:

"Picture of the yam or i don't believe it . Let's stop sending unnecessary panic to the public via social media. Just yesterday i still got 3 tubers of yam less than #6k."

Kenny Khadeejah Adeleye said:

"Oluwanishola Akeju,sir,I want to believe you priced dried(old)yams,does it mean that new yam is not yet available in Lagos?I bought 5 big tubers of yam for 5k last week here in Osun."

EverythingEmy said:

"One tuber is actually 9k in my area.

"Seriously, i wonder how people are surviving. Especially the ones that don't have what to do, and the ones that have plenty children.

"May God provide for us🙏🏽."

Kenny Hadey said:

"So true!...I live in ibadan and bought 6pcs of new yam at bodija Market last week for 5.5k..1 pc can feed a family of 3 adult convinently.i think the government need to set up a committee that deals in pricing."

Legit.ng reported that yam tuber had begun selling higher as inflation hit hard.

Yams in market sliced into portions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after seeing yams being sliced into portions and sold in the market.

Amaka posted a photo on the X app that quickly went viral and garnered many comments from concerned Nigerians. In the photo shared via her X account @zrosey, she showed the portions of yam slices shared for the rate of N500 each.

The photo caused a wave of lamentation on the platforms as netizens expressed their anger over the country's situation.

