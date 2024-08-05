A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showcasing her younger brother's relationship with her son

In the trending video, the young boy carried the baby with so much love while his emotional sister filmed him

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share similar experiences

An adorable video revealing the special bond between a young boy and his baby nephew recently went viral on social media.

The clip, which was shared by the boys' sister, captured the tender moment when the young boy lovingly carried his baby nephew in his arms.

Lady emotional over younger brother's caring attitude

In a video, the sister @mummy_kiran1, got emotional as she filmed the moment and expressed her amazement at the display of affection between her son and younger brother.

She jokingly noted that she gave her younger brother a kid brother with the birth of her lovely child.

"POV: You gave your last born a kid brother," she said.

Reactions trail boy's relationship with baby nephew

The TikTok video went viral as netizens shared similar experiences.

@sharmarke 902 said:

"Patiently raising the person that will take over this dishes duty and errands duty as well."

@purity said:

"I don collect my sister first pikin for her hand. I dey wait make the one wey she just born reach 6months make i still come am."

@Bunmiaji said:

"My brother begged me for a boy but na girls God dey give me. The boy is so pained."

@christabel said:

"Mine the grandparents don't even see me as there daughter anymore she has replaced me everywhere."

@Desmond Sewor said:

"Ah dey beg you pls buy am something small as a gift cus big sis w no easy oo."

@succe reacted:

"There is nothing u want to tell me he is the father of the baby there is nothing u and ur husband can do about it period."

@kikissignature1 added:

"Hey God Shey he go dae around always to carry him cus dis night is abt to show u shege wen u drop him."

Watch the video below:

