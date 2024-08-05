A Nigerian man was complaining about how fuel scarcity was affecting him in Nigeria and a friend sent him a car

The man showed people the Neta electric vehicle in a video posted on TikTok by @carcontinent.

He said his friend also sent him a charger he would use to charge the Neta car.

He said:

"My friend gave me an electric vehicle to drive for a week; what should I expect? I have fixed the charger in my house and its charging fine. Would you love to know my experience with this vehicle?"

When asked how much the Neta electric car cost, the man said it was worth up to N45 million.

Reactions as Nigerian man gets Neta electric vehicle

@donhugo26 said:

"Please, I want the electric car but I don't have the money."

@badguyn1 said:

"How much this car cost?"

@GENJOE said:

"How much to get this to Nigeria."

@Brain Box reacted:

"Still need fuel to charge it."

@MAYOR KAY asked:

"Can we use a generator light to charge it as well? Just being curious."

@itstheduru said:

"Is there a sedan version?"

@DarlingTeePhones said:

"Can a power station charge it?"

@WMF00 said:

"Dangote noh see this kind business before e dey build refinery for 2024."

@ferventmedian said:

"There are friends there are friend."

