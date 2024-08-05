A Nigerian man has shared a lovely video showing the amazing relationship between his mother and his wife

In the video, the duo were seen gisting in the sitting room as the wife carefully plaited her mother-in-law's hair

According to the happy husband, he prayed for his wife and daughter to have a great relationship and God answered him

A viral clip showcasing the special bond between a Nigerian man's mother and wife melted hearts online.

The clip captured the duo engaged in lively conversation in the sitting room, with the wife tenderly braiding her mother-in-law's hair.

Nigerian man over the moon as wife plaits his mother's hair Photo credit: pemiodigie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man gushes over wife and mum's relationship

The man, who shared the video on TikTok via the handle @pemiodigie, revealed that he had always prayed for his wife and mother to develop a strong and loving relationship.

He expressed gratitude to God for answering his prayer, stating that the two women had become inseparable.

In his words:

"POV: You've always prayed for your wife and mum to have a great relationship. You watch them become best friends. Thank you Jesus. God answers prayers."

Reactions as man celebrates mum and wife

The TikTok video sparked loving reactions from netizens in the comments section.

@stubbornlady said:

"Who differenciates dis twins wz wives like me. If not wives I can't recognize who z Paul n peter."

@Victoria Anatiow wrote:

"I and my in-laws have a great relationship but my husband cares less about my family and it breaks my heart."

@serrylove28 said:

"When the time comes please Lord may I also have a good relationship with my mother in-law."

@Tesse love said:

"I am not married yet but I know my mother-in-law is so kind and loving dear mother-in-law how was your day."

@BUTERA Grace said:

"My MIL didn't appreciate what little i did, when i got married i thought i got parents, but all was in vain, I left my marriage because of my ungrateful MIL."

@samsasha added:

"I thank God my mother in law is from Heaven she treat me I like her first daughter oooooh my gossipmate live long mama."

