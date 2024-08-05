A Nigerian lady recalled how she wrote the WAEC examination many times before she got a favourable result

Apart from WAEC, the lady also took NECO, and GCE many times before she gained admission into the university

She took JAMB and passed the examination on the first attempt, and she has now graduated from the university

A Nigerian lady took her Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) six times before she passed.

The lady said she took the WAEC, NECO and GCE six times before she gained admission into the university.

The lady, Ade Adepeju said she wrote JAMB only once and passed the examination.

Ade graduated from the university after spending six years in school. To celebrate, she shared her story on X.

She said:

"I stopped senior secondary school halfway because life happened. I wrote O-Levels exams 6 times (WAEC, NECO-GCE,NECO,GCE) everything! One JAMB. Five years course turned six years because life happened again! But then, God kept this covenant! This is a testament that God is good."

See her story below:

Students celebrate the end of WAEC

Some students who took part in the 2024 WAEC examination are happy that they have written their final paper.

The students were seen in a video celebrating happily after they came out from the WAEC examination hall.

They were putting on white shirts like university graduates, and they also used ink to sign on their shirts to celebrate.

