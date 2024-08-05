A Nigerian lady who switched from studying nursing at a university in Cotonou, Benin Republic, to pursue a Pharmacy degree in Nigeria has shared her inspiring journey

In a brief video, she revealed that in 2018, she was in her third year (300L) of a nursing programme in Cotonou

Now in her final year (500L) at the University of Ilorin, she is studying for a Pharmacy degree, showing her immense growth

In defining her growth, she said she was now a 500-level at the University of Ilorin studying for a degree in Pharmacy showed her a new, fresh look.

The clip highlights her personal growth and transformation, reflected in her new and refreshed outlook on life. The video was posted by @kaothaar.

Reactions about the lady’s growth:

Kao_thar said:

“You made the right decision..I'm so happy for you.”

Oyinade wrote:

“MashaAllah barakkallahu feekum.”

Seun Amodu commented:

“Proud witness.”

Derapynn6tp also commented:

“Did you finish nursing at Cotonou?”

Toria:

“What happened?”

Aisha Ayoku:

“Wow…MashaAllah.”

I am oluwabunmi:

“Thank goodness you quickly realized.”

Lor_larhh:

“Congratulations namesake.”

Adsam:

“A big upgrade! well-done.”

Urgurlforlyf12_0:

“This is amazing , We thank God.”

User738479484748:

“Thank God for life.”

Therealbabygirl:

“Omo that university did my cousin shege.. she has to start all over again in Nigeria…my own advice is wherever you are studying a particular course if it’s not a ferderal /state university ask them well.”

Omolola:

“This!! Accreditation o. Very important, most especially foreign universities.”

Bashirjunaid4:

“This is mad….congratulations k.”

Emerald:

“So you once studied nursing?”

Kool:

“Sorry if I may ask why the change of school.”

Bjay:

“Unilorin has started pharmacy D?”

