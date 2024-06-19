A pastor is on his way to prison for fleecing his church members of their hard-earned money using false promises

The pastor is said to be known for his flamboyant lifestyle, and he collects money from his members to finance it

Bishop Lamor Whitehead was sentenced to nine years in prison for wire fraud, attempted wire fraud, and attempted extortion

A popular pastor known for living a lavish lifestyle has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

The pastor, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, is the head of the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, New York.

Pastor Lamor Whitehead was sentenced to nine years in prison. Photo credit: Getty Images/New York Daily News and Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

Bishop Lamor Whitehead was said to have collected money from some of his church members by making false promises, the BBC reports.

He lives a flamboyant lifestyle, and he takes money from his church members to finance it.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead took N137m from member

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams described Pastor Whitehead as a con man.

His words, as quoted by CNN:

“Lamor Whitehead is a con man who stole millions of dollars in a string of financial frauds and even stole from one of his own parishioners. He lied to federal agents, and again to the Court at his trial. Today’s sentence puts an end to Whitehead’s various schemes and reflects this Office’s commitment to bring accountability to those who abuse their positions of trust."

One of Whitehead's church members gave him her life savings, amounting to $90,000 (N137 million) and was told the money would be used to buy her a house.

However, instead of buying the house, Bishop Whitehead used the money to buy expensive clothes and cars.

Recall that in 2022, thieves robbed Bishop Whitehead when he was giving a live-streamed sermon and made away with watches, diamonds and emeralds worth $1 million.

